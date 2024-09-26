It was revealed to us that the second season of The Last of Usthe HBO MAX series starring Peter Pascal and Bella Ramseywill focus a lot on developing the backstory of all the characters, however, one of the protagonists will have a scene that fans will really enjoy, since it did not appear in the video games.

This information came to us from the same Neil Druckmannco-director of the games The Last of Us and collaborator on the HBO MAX series; who commented the following: “There are things in this season that I’m really excited about, things that we hint at, one scene in particular comes to mind that I think fans of the game will enjoy, because it really tells you a lot of backstory of this important character that there really was no way to tell. that we could do that in the game“.

Sadly, we still don’t know which protagonist Neil is referring to, and everything indicates that we will have to wait until the day the episode premieres to find out, but it could be Joel, Ellie, the new character Abby or any of the others we already know .

Meanwhile, we can imagine some scenarios, since there are several characters that appear in video games and their pasts are not explored as much, something that the series of The Last of Us It was resolved very well in season one, an example is the “Long Long Time” episode, where they explored the romantic but tragic past of Bill and Frank, which fans really liked.

“How do we expand this world? How will we build it? Sometimes the best surprises for players are when they see a backstory or, for example, “oh, this was mentioned in the game and now they can watch a whole episode about this, again, like Bill and Frank. It makes the game richer. To me, that’s the best kind of adaptation.Druckmann said about the series The Last of Us from HBO MAX.

The Last of Us Part I: Free on PlayStation Plus

Due to the recent State of Play, we received several very interesting news and developments, among which is that The Last of Us Part I joins PlayStation Plus along with others 2024.

This title will only be available in the Extra and Deluxe plans of the PlayStation Plus subscription, that is, those that have the game catalog, so if you have the Essentials plan you will not have access to this video game.

This addition is also due to the fact that the day it adds to PlayStation Plus is precisely the date (September 26) where it is supposed to be the day of the cordyceps virus outbreak in The Last of Usso it is likely that we will continue to see discounts, updates and, who knows?, maybe new information about the series in the next few hours.

Tell us, what do you think of the series of The Last of Us? Do you like it or not so much?