Max has just released the first formal trailer for the second season of The Last of Us where we see a Joel played by Peter Pascal being questioned by who appears to be a psychologist.

From there we continue with several scenes that, if you played The Last of Us IIyou will immediately recognize, from the snow all over the cities, Joel checking out his old guitar and what appears to be a stable relationship with Ellie.

We also have that iconic scene where Ellie plays the guitar and Dina listens to her. We hear the psychologist asking Joel to say what he is afraid to say, no matter how bad it is going to be.

Yes, the trailer has a lot of references to the video game and that can also make you end up noticing spoilers or recognizing how closely the series is tied to the original work.

In the final seconds of this first trailer we have Pedro Pascal shedding a few tears, we just need a little context as to why they are. Now we just have to wait for more because it seems that we will be talking about this work for a long time.

The Last of Us: Season 2 release date

At the time of writing this note we only know that the second season of The Last of Us It will be available sometime in 2025. No date or window has been confirmed, we just know it’s coming next year.

Also, for those who do not yet know the TLOU experience, if you have PS5 and PlayStation Plus in its Extra or Deluxe format, you will be able to enjoy the remake of the first game that came out in the PS3 era and had its respective remaster on the PS4.

For now, we just have to wait for more details about the series to be released and for a new trailer to be released that excites us just as much as this one.