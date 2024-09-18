Last year the long-awaited series inspired by the story of The Last of Us It was released on streaming platforms, generating affection from those who enjoyed the game, but also rejection because certain events were shortened to make room for more stories. However, the date of the second season is being requested, since HBO confirmed that their filming has finished, and it seems we are just a few steps away from finally getting an update.

HBO has revealed that the highly anticipated season will arrive in the first half of 2025, coinciding with the Emmy Awards window. Although an exact date has not been announced, Casey Bloys, President and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said in a recent interview that the episodes will delight fans, highlighting the work of the co-creator Craig Mazin and the expectations generated by production.

The first trailer of the season already revealed important details, showing Joel and new characters like Abbyperformed by Kathryn Dever, and Dina, performed by Isabella Merced. The participation of Jeffrey Wright as Isaacleader of the faction Washington Liberation Frontwhich reinforces the connection between the video game and the series.

Although a full-length trailer has yet to be released, an exact release date is expected to be announced with its release. Additionally, it is possible that the announcement of the second season will coincide with news about a third game in the series, as Naughty Dog is working on projects that have not yet been revealed to the public.

Remember that you can try the games in their remastered versions for PS5.

Via: Forbes

Author’s note: It’s a series I want to see, more so because I’ll see the reactions of users who always share updates on networks like Twitter. I just hope that the same thing doesn’t happen to Abby’s actress as it did in the video game.