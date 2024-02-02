The Last of Us season two adds Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara to its cast

Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast of The Last of Us for the show's second season.

O'Hara, whose expansive career includes playing eccentric matriarch Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and Kate McCallister in the Home Alone films, will play an undisclosed character in HBO's adaptation. However, previous rumors suggested she will have a recurring role as an all-new character known as Gail.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode Explained.Watch on YouTube

O'Hara joins Bella Ramsey's Ellie, Pedro Pascal's Joel, Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, Young Mazino's Jesse, and Isabela Merced's Dina for the second season of The Last of Us.

Several members of the cast are already in Canada for filming, with Tommy actor Gabriel Luna recently sharing footage of himself in Vancouver.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but will have “a lot more infected” than in the first season.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



As for season one, The Last of Us recently won eight Emmy awards, including for best picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects.

Additionally, Storm Reid won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series and Nick Offerman won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The actors played Ellie's friend Riley and survivor Bill respectively.

If you want to refresh yourself on what happens after the first game and first season's close, last month Naughty Dog released its souped up version of The Last of Us Part 2 for PlayStation 5.

“I can't pretend to see a jaw-dropping difference in the graphics – it was jaw-dropping in the first place – nor bring myself to care much about the haptic feedback,” Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake wrote in her The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered preview feature. “But there's no denying that even with a tale as bleak as this one, I need no excuse to justify spending a little quality time again with one of the greatest games of a generation.”