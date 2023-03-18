There Season 2 of the television series of The Last of Us will not be released soon, apparently: according to the words of the actress Bella Ramseynew episodes may arrive between end of 2024 and early 2025.

Host of The Jonathan Ross Show, Ramsey said that “it’s going to take some time: I think we’ll be shooting late this year and early next”, so the release of Season 2 “will probably be within late 2024 or early 2025.”

Officially confirmed by HBO last January, Season 2 of The Last of Us will not involve any recasting, but apparently it will not be enough to cover all the events of The Last of Us: Part 2 and will therefore require at least a third season.

The interesting thing is that with such dilated timing, clearly due to the large post-production work necessary after finishing filming, it is possible that Naughty Dog will have time to launch a possible The Last of Us: Part 3, so as to provide the show further material to continue.

Having said that, it is certain that the television series has a rosy future ahead of it, considering the extraordinary reception that viewers have reserved for this transposition, with also very high ratings on the various databases and aggregators.