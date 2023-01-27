The Last of Us, the HBO TV serieshas just received confirmation of a Season 2 and of course one wonders who will be theactress who will be chosen to play Abbylikely a main character in the new installments, but many think they have already identified a possible candidate.

The evidence is somewhat vague and inconsistent, but the rumors persist on Shannon Berry, 24-year-old actress known for her roles in the TV series The Wilds, Offspring and Hunters. In addition to being decidedly capable, she actually also bears a remarkable resemblance to the character in question, so her choice could be spot on.

Beyond this similarity, the other hook that fans have found is the fact that Neil Druckmann, director of the game and co-director of the TV series, follows the actress on Instagram. Berry, for her part, follows Druckmann and also a large part of the cast of the TV series of The Last of Us, which should provide further basis for the theory.

In short, the question is very tenuous but the resemblance to Abby is indeed remarkable, in addition to the fact that Berry is a young actress, of the same age as the character, but also decidedly expert at this point. More importantly, however, we can now really start thinking about who could play Abby as The Last of Us is officially getting a Season 2, with today’s confirmation.