Film magazine Deadline has published a reliable rumor about the place in which they will take place he resumed Of The Last of Us: Season 2sequel to the acclaimed HBO TV series, perhaps providing suggestions on the contents of this one as well.

Season 2 filming will reportedly take place at Vancouverwhich could also be in line with the settings of the video game The Last of Us Part II, considering that this takes place largely in the northwestern area of ​​America, on the Pacific coast.

Therefore, production continues in Canada, therefore, after the first season had also started filming in July 2021 in Calgary. The Second Season of The Last of Us was confirmed shortly after the start of the broadcast, when it was already clear that the TV series would be a great success.

The series saw HBO’s biggest debut since House of the Dragon, with a steady increase in viewership from episode to episode for all 9 episodes that made up the first season. The confirmation of the second was therefore obvious, but this will probably still have to wait a long time, given that it could be scheduled for 2024. In the meantime, Neil Druckmann has published a cryptic post on Abby probably concerning her role in the new season.