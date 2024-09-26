Today is the day of The Last of Usthe date on which, within the universe of the Naughty Dog game, the events of this story begin. In this way, Warner Bros. and HBO have taken advantage of this celebration to share the first full trailer for the second season of the series The Last of Us.

The trailer gives us a great look at the events that the second season of The Last of Us. From Abby’s confrontation with Joel, to Ellie exploring Seattle, to a couple of brand new scenes from this series. You can enjoy the trailer below.

Although there is still no specific release date at the moment, it is expected that the second season of The Last of Us will be available on HBO and Max sometime in 2025. However, don’t expect a full adaptation of The Last of Us Part II, as the new episodes will only show us part of Ellie’s journey in Seattle.

Previously, the producers confirmed that there are plans to make up to four seasons of The Last of Us. Considering the size of the second game, this makes sense, since we are facing a huge story, with two protagonists and multiple locations. Thus, it is expected that the second season will only show us the first half of the 2020 title.

We can only wait for more information about the future of The Last of Us is available. On related topics, you can learn more about the release date for the second season here. Likewise, the recording of these new episodes has come to an end.

Author’s Note:

The interesting thing will be to see how HBO expands the world of The Last of Us with original sequences and unique moments that show us the characters in a similar, but at the same time different, way compared to Naughty Dog’s original work.

Via: Max