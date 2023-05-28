There will be so much to wait to see The Last of Us: Season 2with HBO extension to report that its release will probably not be before 2025with the situation aggravated by the large strike of the screenwriters which affected a large part of the television and cinematographic productions.

We are used to seeing HBO series encounter large intervals between one season and another, but in this case there is a combination of factors: on the one hand, the considerable size that the production has reached, also thanks to the great success achieved with the first series, on the other precisely lo writers’ strike who managed to impose an important block on the works.

Already at the beginning of May, news arrived on the fact of the pause imposed on production due to the strike, and the question was then confirmed by Francesca Orsi of HBO herself: “I am hopeful that we will be able to find agreements soon”, despite done the works are still blocked.

“We expect to aim for 2025,” Orsi told Deadline, reporting on the probable release time for The Last of Us: Season 2. On the other hand, the co-writer Craig Mazin has a particularly active role in the strike, so it is clear that work on the series is currently at a standstill.