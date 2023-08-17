In short, he explains that the protests of actors and writers have paused the production of the second season of The Last of Us, but the team of the TV series was on the verge of finding the right person. It’s unclear if they’ve cast an actress yet and she simply hasn’t been cast, but Mazin says we can expect to stay. surprised by the selected person .

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director of the TV series of The Last of Us Craig Mazin talked about Abby , a fundamental character of the second season (and of the third, if all goes well). Mazin revealed that he “maybe” found the right actress.

The interview with The Hollywood Reporter about The Last of Us

Abby’s motion capture actress

The news outlet asked, “In a recent interview, HBO’s Francesca Orsi teased the arrival of a couple of casting announcements. Have you found your Abby?“, to which Mazin laughingly replied: “Perhaps.”

The interviewer then went on to state, “It’s turning red, so it makes me think yeah.”

Mazin closed the speech by saying, “The strike stopped us. Things were on the way. Abby was the first role we wanted to tackle. We have a pretty good experience with announcing major casts that get people to say ‘Really?’, and will probably continue people may disagree, but I think we’ve done well so far and the public seems to think we did right and the Academy seems to think we did right.”

Recall that the character of Abby was deeply criticized at the release of the game and even the actresses who played the character receive death threats, even after years.