Kaitlyn Dever is reportedly in talks to star as Abby in the second season of The Last of Us.

That’s according to a new report by journalist and critic Jeff Sneiderwho is known for their film and TV industry scoops.

Sources familiar with the project said Dever was poised to land the role of Abby thanks to her performance in No One Will Save You, an alien invasion movie which premiered on Hulu back in September. However, she is perhaps better known for role as Amy Antsler in Booksmart.

Here is a trailer for the first season of The Last of Us.

While Dever has had success across film and television, fellow PlayStation fans may also recognize her name from the Uncharted series, where she played Nate and Elena’s daughter Cassie in A Thief’s End.

Dever previously auditioned for the role of Ellie in The Last of Us’ adaptation, and was close to securing the part. However, by the time it came to actually starting production on the series with HBO, many of the actresses previously being considered for the role had aged out of consideration. This meant the casting process had to rebegin.

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann previously said the team needed to ensure that whoever was cast as Ellie in any adaptation would be able to appear “tough and vulnerable and wise beyond [their] years and also have a potential for violence” all at once.

As we all know, the part of Ellie ultimately went to Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey.

“Bella felt so real,” Druckmann said earlier this year when reflecting on Ramsey’s audition. “It was like Ellie realized in live action. It didn’t feel like watching an actor.”



Kaitlyn Dever in Booksmart. | Image credit: Annapurna Pictures

The Last of Us’ second season is currently expected to enter production in early 2024, now that the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have come to close. This ties in with a recent rumor, which stated filming for The Last of Us Season two is due to start on 7th January in Vancouver.

When the series airs, it will not cover the entirety of events from The Last of Us Part 2. Rather, The Last of Us Part 2’s narrative will be spread across multiple seasons, showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed earlier this year.