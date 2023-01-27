There Season 2 Of The Last of Us was officially confirmed by HBO, thanks to the great success of audiences and critics already achieved by the first episodes of TV series based on the Naughty Dog franchise.

A few days ago Bella Ramsey said that Season 2 of The Last of Us was not confirmed but very probable, and the network immediately agreed with her, although in truth there were very few doubts about this eventuality.

“I am humbled and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have passionately followed our reinterpretation of the Joel and Ellie adventure,” said executive producer Neil Druckmann.

“Working with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew as well as HBO have exceeded my already high expectations. We will now have the absolute pleasure of repeating ourselves with Season 2! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation I want to thank you.”

Received with very positive votes by the international press, the series of The Last of Us totaled 4.7 million viewers with the first episode and 5.7 million with the second, in an exciting crescendo that is unprecedented in the history of HBO.

“I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, but even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey,” said executive producer and showrunner Craig Mazin.

“The viewers have given us the opportunity to continue, and as fans of the characters and the world that Neil and Naughty Dog have created, I couldn’t feel more ready to dive into this project again.”