Members of the Writers Guild of America, a union of writers and creators of content for television, film, news and digital media, are strike for a couple of weeks and this is causing gods production blocks of various TV series, among which the second season of The Last of Us.

According to VarietyCasting for the second season of Naughty Dog’s popular post-apocalyptic horror series based on the game was suspended earlier in the week due to the WGA strike. At this time, neither showrunner Craig Mazin nor series co-creator Neil Druckmann are working on producing The Last of Us season 2.

Variety’s report cites several unnamed sources as saying that, earlier this week, the casting team for the second season he had auditioned the actors by asking them to read dialogues taken directly from the video game The Last of Us Part II, which is supposed to be the source material of the second season. That’s because the scripts for season two have not yet been written, as Mazin (who wrote most of the nine episodes of season one) is currently on strike along with his colleagues at the Writers Guild of America.

Bella Ramsey will also be Ellie in the second season of The Last of Us

This is obviously not the only TV series blocked in some way. Even the new season of Stranger Things was put on hold by Matt and Ross Duffer in solidarity with the strike. The Andor showrunner, on the other hand, told The Hollywood Reporter that he has stopped writing and producing the second season of the series.

There WC extension is currently on strike, demanding a higher level of pay, standardization of wages and residual rights for entertainment released in streaming or in cinemas. The use of artificial intelligence to create content is also under discussion.

We point out that Pedro Pascal also won the “Best Hero” award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.