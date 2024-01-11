Another day, another reveal regarding the new cast of HBO's The Last of Us Season 2, which will be brought to Italy exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW. This time let's discover together the actress who will play Dina.

In fact, if yesterday we had the opportunity to see who will play Abby and Jesse, today it is the turn of another very important character. Isabela Merced will play him.

The actress, already known for films such as Dora and the Lost City and Transformers – The Last Knight, will also participate in the film Madame Web, arriving next year.

As they said Craig Mazin And Neil Druckmann, “Dina is warm, bright, wild, funny, morally strong, dangerous and instantly lovable. You can search endlessly for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of these qualities, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn't be more proud to have her on our team.”

With this announcement, the three actors who will join the cast of The Last of Us have been revealed, with Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.