We remind you that, in Italy, The Last of Us Season 2 will be broadcast on Sky and Now TV . The first season is already available for viewing.

On the occasion of The Last of Us Day, Naughty Dog, Sony and HBO have released a two minute teaser trailer Of The Last of Us Season 2 the upcoming new season of the TV series based on the videogame saga. Unfortunately once again we are not told exactly when we will be able to see the TV series: for now it is only confirmed that it will arrive in 2025 .

The details on the trailer for the second season of The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 2 trailer opens with Joel talking to a womanwho we assume is some sort of psychologist who sets a timer and asks our protagonist if he wants to start talking. The scene then changes to Ellie who is obviously in Jackson, in winter. We then see the two practicing the guitar.

Then there are some scenes taken directly from the video gamelike Dina and Ellie together in the music store, with the latter playing the guitar. We also see Jackson being attacked by a horde of infected. There’s also room to see Abby, the new main character of season two.

The final phase is dedicated to various scenes of the new factions which will have space in the second season, of which we will not reveal the details to avoid spoilers for those who have not played the video game.

We remind you that Abby’s actress from Season 2 of The Last of Us needed additional security. Furthermore, Alien: Romulus is connected to The Last of Us Part 2 in a very curious way, reveals the director.