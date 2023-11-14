Slightly more precise information arrives on the fate of The Last of Us: Season 2the new batch of episodes in production at HBO, which finally have a start date regarding shooting at a certain definition regarding theexit.

According to what was reported by HBO and reported by MaxBlizz, filming of Season 2 of The Last of Us will begin on January 7, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada, now that most of the problems related to the long strike organized by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions seem to have been resolved, confirming what was previously reported.

As for the launch of Season 2 in streaming, it is confirmed that it will only take place in 2025. There is not yet a precise date, but HBO intends to publish the new season of The Last of Us at the beginning of 2025.