Slightly more precise information arrives on the fate of The Last of Us: Season 2the new batch of episodes in production at HBO, which finally have a start date regarding shooting at a certain definition regarding theexit.
According to what was reported by HBO and reported by MaxBlizz, filming of Season 2 of The Last of Us will begin on January 7, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada, now that most of the problems related to the long strike organized by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions seem to have been resolved, confirming what was previously reported.
As for the launch of Season 2 in streaming, it is confirmed that it will only take place in 2025. There is not yet a precise date, but HBO intends to publish the new season of The Last of Us at the beginning of 2025.
Season 2 won’t be the last
THE new episodes will resume the story with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel Miller and Ellie Williams, with author Craig Mazin confirming that the story will almost certainly continue beyond Season 2.
The author of the series, in collaboration with the director of the game Neil Druckmann, had already reported that a single season would not be enough to cover all the events of The Last of Us 2, but in this case the question becomes more clear.
“The show will not end with Season 2, unless viewers stop watching it and it is then canceled,” Mazin reported, confirming the continuation beyond this season.
