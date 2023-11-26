Apparently the shooting from the Season 2 of The Last of Us they will start with a few weeks latetherefore lengthening production times and the wait for spectators.
Just a few days ago, HBO announced that recording would begin on January 7, 2024. As MaxBlizz reports, apparently plans have now changed, with the start of filming being postponed to February 20thwith the deadline set for 9 September 2024.
This delay could be justified by Pedro Pascal’s busy schedule. In fact, Joel’s actor recently joined the cast of the Fantastic Four film in the role of Mr. Fantastic / Dr. Reed Richard and should also soon resume filming on Gladiator 2.
The Last of Us: Season 2 will take a long time to wait
Previously HBO confirmed that the second season of The Last of Us should arrive in early months of 2025so the wait is still quite long.
We already know that the events will follow those narrated in The Last of Us Part 2, although director Neil Druckmann has reported that a single season will not be enough to cover all the events of the video game. Furthermore, journalist Jeff Sneider may have revealed the actress who will play Abby, a character who will be central to the events of the next episodes of the HBO series.
