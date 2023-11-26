Apparently the shooting from the Season 2 of The Last of Us they will start with a few weeks latetherefore lengthening production times and the wait for spectators.

Just a few days ago, HBO announced that recording would begin on January 7, 2024. As MaxBlizz reports, apparently plans have now changed, with the start of filming being postponed to February 20thwith the deadline set for 9 September 2024.

This delay could be justified by Pedro Pascal’s busy schedule. In fact, Joel’s actor recently joined the cast of the Fantastic Four film in the role of Mr. Fantastic / Dr. Reed Richard and should also soon resume filming on Gladiator 2.