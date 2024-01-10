After yesterday's announcement linked to the actress who will play the role of Abby in the second season of The Last of Us, the announcement related to another character, Jesse, arrived today.

The actor who will play Jesse in Season 2 of The Last of Us, exclusively in Italy on Sky and streaming on NOW, it will be Young Mazino.

Described as a pillar of the community, who puts the needs of others before his own, at the risk of paying a terrible price, Jesse will be part of this second season which will retrace the steps of the second chapter of The Last of Us.

Craig Mazin And Neil Druckmann they commented: “Young is one of those rare actors who is indisputable the moment you see him. We are so lucky to have him and can't wait for audiences to see Young shine on our show.”

Recall that just yesterday, same time, it was revealed that Abby will be interpreted by Kaitlyn Deverand today instead we had the opportunity to discover a new actor who will join the cast of The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie).