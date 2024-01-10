













The Last of Us season 2 has already found the actress who will play Abby | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









For months it was rumored that this actress would be in charge of playing Abby. However, until now the news has been confirmed thanks to the media Deadline. Shortly after, several members of the production The Last of Us They welcomed him to the family.

For her part, Kaitlyn Dever shared on her own social networks that she was excited about the role. A curious fact is that she was one of the actresses considered to play Ellie. However, the producers considered that it was already something big to give life to the teenager.

We recommend you: The Last of Us Season 2 confirms its premiere for 2025

Surely as time goes by, HBO will reveal more cast members for this new season. After all The Last of Us Part II introduces a wave of new characters. Some of the most beloved are Dina and Lev, hopefully we will also meet their interpreters soon.

Who is Abby in The Last of Us Part II?

Before continuing we give you a spoiler warning about The Last of Us Part II. In the sequel we are introduced to the character of Abby who brutally murders Joel in front of Ellie. At first she appears to us as ruthless but later we learn her motives.

Source: Naughty Dog

She is the daughter of the surgeon in charge of Ellie's operation in the first part. After dying at the hands of Joel, Abby swears revenge and hunts him down, along with a group of companions, until she finds him in the town of Jackson. We'll see how this whole conflict adapts when the second season premieres.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)