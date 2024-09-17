Interviewed by the Deadline portal, Bloys reported that the broadcast is generally scheduled for the first half of next year and is expected to launch during the “Emmy window,” which is the eligibility period for the Emmy Awards, so no later than May 31st We’re talking about a broad time frame, but certainly more focused than the generic 2025 previously indicated by HBO.

There is certainly great anticipation to know the fate of Joel and Ellie in the second season of The Last of Us TV series and now Casey Bloys, the CEO and chairman of HBO and Max Content, has offered a Release period more accurate for new episodes.

Words from HBO’s CEO

“All I’ll say right now about the airing, generally speaking it’s going to be in the first half of the year, I expect an Emmy window launch,” Bloys told Deadline about the timing of Season 2.

Ellie in Season 2 of The Last of Us, played again by Bella Ramsey

Asked if there was anything he could reveal about the upcoming seasons of The Last of Us and The White Lotus at the moment, he added: “I’ve seen the new episodes of The Last of Us. I think everyone’s going to love what[co-creator]Craig Mazin is doing. I haven’t seen anything of White Lotus yet, but I’ve been to see him. Obviously I’ve read the scripts, so I have great hopes for both of us.”

HBO previously confirmed that the new season will consist of seven episodes, with a third season already in discussion that could be “significantly larger”, although it may not be enough to fully adapt the events of the video game The Last of Us Part 2. In case you missed it, a teaser trailer was also released in the past few months, which shows very faithful footage from the video game and other apparently completely new ones, here’s our analysis of the most interesting details shown.