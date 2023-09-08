The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to cover some of the main events of the second video game, so Abby will definitely appear. Abby he is a central character of The Last of Us Part II and above all he is one of the most controversial, given what happens in the story and his involvement (we cannot say more without spoilers).

The showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the production team of The Last of Us Season 2 has cast the actress for Abby . Mazin didn’t say who will play Abby in season 2, however.

Fan guesses about Abby’s actress in The Last of Us Season 2

Fans speculate that Shannon Berry (The Wilds, Hunters) landed the role of Abby based on some details that surfaced via social media. Berry follows Neil Druckmann on Instagram, as do series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and the official The Last of Us account. Neil Druckmann also follows Berry, probably the most important detail of all. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything though, since all of these people and accounts are famous for many reasons.

Before the strikes of actors and writers in the US, HBO executives had declared that the second season of The Last of Us would arrive in 2025. The Hollywood strikes will almost certainly delay the start of production on season 2, and that could mean the premiere date could move as well.

There has also been talk recently that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is too similar to The Last of Us, but the producer explained that that’s not all that true.