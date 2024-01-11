After finding out which actors will play Abby and Jesse in the second season of The Last of Uswhich in Italy will be a Sky and NOW exclusive, now is the time to find out who will bring another central character for the TV series to the screen: Dina. The chosen actress is Isabela Merced.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (Executive Producers/Co-Creators/Writers/Directors) said: “Dina is warm, bright, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable. One can search forever for an actress who effortlessly embodies all of these things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn't be more proud to have her in our family.”

Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced, pseudonym of Isabela Yolanda Moner Pizarro, is an actress and singer. She became famous for her role as CJ Martin in the Nickelodeon television series “100 Things to Do Before High School.” She was recently cast as Hawkgirl in the film Superman: Legacy and as Araña (Anya Corazon) in Sony/Marvel's Madame Web. She was also Dora in the live action film Dora the Explorer (2019).

In video game fieldshe voiced Ava in Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.

This announcement thus destroys the theories of fans according to which Dina had already appeared in the first season of The Last of Us. When Ellie and Joel arrive in Jacksonville, in fact, a girl (played by Paolina Hernandez van Kleef) observes Ellie from afar and then runs away. According to some, that was Dina. However, it had never been officially confirmed.