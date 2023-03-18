With the conclusion of the first season of The Last of Usfans are already waiting to have the first official information about the second season from the HBO series.

During an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show Bella Ramseythe interpreter of Elliestated that the show’s next season will take some time to hit the small screen:

It will take a while. I think we’ll probably start shooting it late this year or early next. So it will probably be ready by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

For those who have played the original work, The Last of Us Part II it’s a video game decidedly wider than the first chapter of the franchise. In that sense we already know that the story will be told over multiple seasons and sort of an adaptation like that it will take some time.

Although the wait might seem long, so, actually such timescales they are perfectly in line with HBO’s way of working.

In any case, as confirmed by the showrunner Neil DruckmanBella Ramsey will be the interpreter of Ellie also in the second season.