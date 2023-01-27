HBO extension officially announced the second season of The Last of Ustelevision series inspired by the video game saga developed by Naughty Dog. The show, which has been on screens for two weeks now, immediately had great success both among players and users who had not yet had the opportunity to approach the world of The Last of Us.

The excellent reception of the global public has certainly influenced the confirmation of the development of a second season, officially announced by HBO extension a few minutes ago, through a video posted on their social channels. A few seconds of video, in which the writing simply appears “The Last of Us Season 2“, accompanied by the unmistakable soundtrack of the saga.

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

the tv show on The Last of Us has proved to be very faithful to the video game, up to this moment. In the first two episodes, viewers were able to admire a remarkable transposition of the events that took place in the first chapter of the saga. From the evolution of the pandemic until the moment Joel and Ellie meet and begin their adventure, we notice the obsessive work done by Craig Mazin in adapting the video game to the TV show, with even some characters wearing the same clothes, or even perfectly reproduced dialogue. There is no information yet on the second season of The Last of Usbut according to what he said Mazin and from Neil Druckman during an old interview, it is likely that he will retrace the events of the second chapter of the saga.