Bella Ramsey will not be replaced in the Season 2 Of The Last of Us: The young actress enthusiastically reported the announcement of the confirmation of new episodes for the TV seriessaying that “he will be able to go for a ride with his best friend again”.

While for some days there has been talk of who will be Abby’s actress, the perplexities about the presence or absence of Ramsey in Season 2 were obviously related to the fact that in The Last of Us: Part 2 the character of Ellie is shown four years later the events of the first game.

The difference in the appearance of the protagonist is clearly felt, while Bella Ramsey he is already nineteen in itself and could therefore retain its traits between now and when the new episodes are shot, which will imply a makeup job to make the most of this leap in time.

Then all the hypotheses are on the table: it is even possible that the authors of the show decide to change their strategy and dilute the story, composing Season 2 of the series of various flashback that are seen in The Last of Us: Part 2 and perhaps going to fill the gaps of these four years.

To get an answer to these doubts, however, we will have to wait: Season 2 of The Last of Us has just been confirmed and it will take some time before it actually goes into production.