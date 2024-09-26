The Last of Us HBO returns to show itself after the huge success of the first season of the series: the adaptation of the famous video game by Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios opens the dances of the new season with an exciting teaser trailer that brings to light more than one interesting detail.

The teaser in question, published right now on HBO channelsfirst of all shows us the characters as we got to know them in the second chapter of the series, namely The Last of Us Part 2 of 2020, and, furthermore, shows audiences for the first time the pivotal character of Abbyplayed by Kaitlyn Dever.

Along with Abby, the cast also includes Dinaanother key character for the second game: Dina is played by the actress Isabela Merced.

The Last of Us season 2 will ask Joel to come to terms with his past choices, transporting Ellie into a new adventure made of revenge and the need to understand and forgive.

The new season will arrive during 2025as the trailer reminds us in its final part: to know the exact release date, in short, we will have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, we invite you to recover our review of the first season of The Last of Us HBO.