A new behind-the-scenes image from the second season of The Last of Us TV series is circulating online which shows a key location The Last of Us Part 2: The Greenplace Market.
The image, shared on Reddit by u/breadfruitworrywitch, shows a large, seemingly abandoned grocery store with the “Greenplace Market” sign, located in the countryside. In Naughty Dog's video game series, the Greenplace Market appears briefly in The Last Of Us Part 2. During a patrol Ellie and Dina enter the building in the hope of finding supplies, but find it full of infected. You can see the image below.
This could indicate that The Last of Us season 2 is still following the game.
The Last of Us Season 1: faithful but not too much
The first season of The Last of Us is made quite faithfully compared to the video game, but it is not a carbon copy of it. There are various details that have been changed and even entire plots revised to better explore certain characters (such as Bill and Frank) and to make the most of the television format.
Will there also be a big focus on the use of weapons in the sequel? The Last of Us Part 2 includes many quality ones: here is a weapons expert who analyzes pistols and rifles in detail
