A new behind-the-scenes image from the second season of The Last of Us TV series is circulating online which shows a key location The Last of Us Part 2: The Greenplace Market.

The image, shared on Reddit by u/breadfruitworrywitch, shows a large, seemingly abandoned grocery store with the “Greenplace Market” sign, located in the countryside. In Naughty Dog's video game series, the Greenplace Market appears briefly in The Last Of Us Part 2. During a patrol Ellie and Dina enter the building in the hope of finding supplies, but find it full of infected. You can see the image below.

This could indicate that The Last of Us season 2 is still following the game.