The showrunner and screenwriter of The Last of UsCraig Mazin, had his say on the reaction of a certain segment of the public to third episode of the first season of the series based on the Naughty Dog game, focusing on the story of Bill (Murray Bartlett) and Frank (Nick Offerman). Speaking to IndieWire, Mazin said the love story in “Long, Long Time” has upset some people. He also explained that some people considered this episode to be pure “filler”.
“Some people didn’t like Episode 3 because, you know, there was some gay stuff” Mazin said. “And then, retroactively, they tried to find a reason [diverso e inoffensivo] to do it”.
Let’s remember that the episode tells the story the story of how Bill met Frank, about their unlikely and enduring love story and how it all ended heartbreakingly. Mazin also confirms that he doesn’t agree that this episode was just filler.
“One of the complaints I saw was, ‘Oh, it’s just a filler episode. It doesn’t move the story forward.’ And I said, ‘I think this episode advances the story more than any other episode we have,’ because it’s not about plot, it’s about characters. It’s the letter that Bill leaves for Joel that fuels the rest of the show,” Mazin said.
Love Above All: The True Theme of The Last of Us Season 1
Mazin said that the theme of love in episode 3 and in the entire season it is the basis of the entire TV series.
“Love is the problem” Mazin said. “It’s the problem now. It’s the problem of all of us. And we don’t like to think like that, but it’s like that. Chances are, we will all do something beautiful, sacrificial, and admirable because of love. And also that we will all do something terrible because of love, something destructive, violent or cruel. Because we invented a word for a part of us that we have no control over.”
Speaking instead of the second season, we have confirmation that Abby’s actress has been chosen for the TV series.
#Season #showrunner #responds #homophobic #fans #love #basis #series
Leave a Reply