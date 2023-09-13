The showrunner and screenwriter of The Last of UsCraig Mazin, had his say on the reaction of a certain segment of the public to third episode of the first season of the series based on the Naughty Dog game, focusing on the story of Bill (Murray Bartlett) and Frank (Nick Offerman). Speaking to IndieWire, Mazin said the love story in “Long, Long Time” has upset some people. He also explained that some people considered this episode to be pure “filler”.

“Some people didn’t like Episode 3 because, you know, there was some gay stuff” Mazin said. “And then, retroactively, they tried to find a reason [diverso e inoffensivo] to do it”.

Let’s remember that the episode tells the story the story of how Bill met Frank, about their unlikely and enduring love story and how it all ended heartbreakingly. Mazin also confirms that he doesn’t agree that this episode was just filler.

“One of the complaints I saw was, ‘Oh, it’s just a filler episode. It doesn’t move the story forward.’ And I said, ‘I think this episode advances the story more than any other episode we have,’ because it’s not about plot, it’s about characters. It’s the letter that Bill leaves for Joel that fuels the rest of the show,” Mazin said.