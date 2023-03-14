On March 12, the final episode of the series of The Last of Us on HBO. Like the previous ones, this one attracted a large number of viewers, which led him to break his record. Since its number of viewers reached 8.2 million.

Contrary to what happens with other series, viewers of The Last of Us They increased with each episode. Its premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers and the finale drew 8.2 million. This shows that the number of witnesses to Joel and Ellie’s trip almost doubled.

Here we share a small list of how the rating of this adaptation evolved.

Episode 1 – 4.7 million viewers

Episode 2 – 5.7 million viewers

Episode 3 – 6.4 million viewers

Episode 4 – 7.5 million viewers

Episode 5 – 11.6 million viewers

Episode 6 – 7.8 million viewers

Episode 7 – 7.7 million viewers

Episode 8 – 8.1 million viewers

Episode 9 – 8.2 million viewers

Something to note is that episode 5 counted viewers from two different days. This is because it was released a few days in advance to avoid competing with the Superbowl. TOit’s still impressive that The Last of Us has maintained and increased people’s interest with each episode. Were you part of the statistics?

What’s next for The Last of Us?

Shortly after the series premiered it was announced that HBO had ordered the creation of a second season. Now that the end of the first one has arrived, its producers indicate that it is very possible that we will have a third one. All in order to do justice to this story.

Source: HBO

The following seasons will adapt the events of The Last of Us Part II. Those who played it know that this one tells the stories of Abby and Ellie, so it makes sense that they would extend the series. After all this title is much longer than the original. Will they manage to maintain the same success as the initial season?

