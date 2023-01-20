series of The Last of Us is causing a great impact for the fans, since they are still expectant about the score that they could give to the adaptation with respect to the story of the videogame. Meanwhile, the delivery of the episodes continues weekly, and the first images of the second chapter have already been revealed.

The first chapter of The Last of Us It is title “When You’re Lost in the Darkness” and closed with the theme of “Never Let Me Down Again” by Depeche Mode. This installment showed us Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) on a mission to get Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of Boston to see Marlene (Merle Dandridge). – the leader of the Fireflies -.

Subsequently, everything It was filled with action and they fled from the Phaedra soldiers. However, to do so it was necessary to enter an area of ​​biological contamination, despite warning signs not to cross.

At this time, the images of episode 2 titled “Infected” have already been released. They point to youn encounter that seems to be set in a laboratorywhich could imply that the origin of the story will be narrated by the Cordyceps infection.

The second episode of The Last of Us will premiere on January 22, 2023 on HBO and HBO Max at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Nevertheless, It had already been mentioned that not everything will be exactly the same as the video game, and this is one of the things that changed. Here the infection will not spread through the spores.

Series co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin mentioned that this decision was made especially because it would imply a lot of problems for the filming. Airborne spores would force actors to wear masks at all times.

This said about it:

“We challenged ourselves to come up with an interesting new way for the fungus to spread, but most of all, I think we connected with the soul and spirit of the game.”

We will see what is the explanation that they give us in this regard and how satisfactory we find it.

How much does the video game cost? The Last of Us

The Last of Us It is available in several versions through the PlayStation Store. The remastered version for PS4 is at 19.99 USD, however it is free for PlayStation Plus members. Also, the physical version can be found at more or less 623 MXN. On the other hand, the remake of PS5 and that will soon be on PC is priced at USD 69.99 in digital format, while the physical one is worth up to 1,799 MXN.

