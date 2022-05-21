The rumors about the next objects that will arrive in the universe of The Last of Us they do not stop. This week, Jeff Grubb announced the planned premiere of The Last of Us Remakebut among the latest news, Hulst’s visit to Naughty Dog is adding fuel to the fire and fueling expectations.

The PlayStation boss has indeed posted a photo that has awakened PlayStation fans. Through his Twitter account he writes: “Finally, I had the chance to spend time with Evan Wells Neil Druckmann and the incredibly talented Naughty Dog team. I can’t be more excited about what this group is doing“.

A short message spurred gamers hoping that one of Sony’s top teams can prepare for specific announcements. In the past two years the team has launched The Last of Us 2 And Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collectionbut some insiders wasted no time and have long been talking about the studio’s potential next projects.

🤫🤐🤭 Love showing off the teams’ work! Thanks for all the incredible support! – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 19, 2022



Neil Druckmann responded to the message posted by the head of PlayStation Studios, who thanked him for his enormous support: the representative of the studio confirmed that he shared the results of the work of the developers during the meeting.

This bodes well for a not too distant reveal of the studio’s projects even to fans who are eagerly awaiting to know what other adventure Naughty Dog has in store for them.