We haven’t had any details about it yet The Last of Us Remaketitle presumably in development at Sonybut still not confirmed following the report by Bloomberg who anticipated it, although a leak has now potentially revealed some details on the plot and graphics.

The well-known leaker Foxy has in fact anticipated that the game, whose release date would be particularly close, should present such improved graphics as to exceed what is seen with The Last of Us Part 2and apparently the Remake will involve a more in-depth storyline than the 2013 original and its 2014 Remastered.

It must be said that there is still no certain news from every point of view, and that indeed, until we have received confirmation from the Japanese giant it is good to take everything with a grain of salt. Among other things, it is not yet clear how Naughty Dog may have expanded the storyline of The Last of Us with his Remake, although the news relating to the graphics ready to overcome Part 2 is particularly likely.

The series, which could present several surprises, seems to be getting closer, among other things, and it is quite probable that further information on this – including the release date – will peep out along with news regarding the Naughty Dog games. . However, for the moment we just have to wait for official news, hoping that Foxy has taken us with the advances of him.

. Although not officially announced by Sony PlayStation, #TheLastofUsREMAKE is said to greatly improve on the originals plot, it’ll be longer, and features visual fidelity that far exceeds the beauty of TLOU2.# PS5 – Foxy (@foxygames_uk) February 6, 2022

