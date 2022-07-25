Although the PS5 version will be released on September 2, Naughty Dog has not yet said anything about its PC release.

Joel and Ellie return once again in September with The Last of Us: Part 1, a remake of the original title that, as we could already see with its official gameplay, improves several aspects of its graphic section. At the moment, we know that this title will arrive on PS5 in a few weeks, but Naughty Dog has not yet shared more information about it. pc version.

The PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release!Jonathan BenainoThis brings us to one of the latest posts from Senior Ambient Texture Artist Jonathan Benainowhose comment on Twitter renews the hopes of all users who are waiting for The Last of Us: Part 1 on PC: “The PC version should come out a little later, but very soon after launch on PS5!”.

Unsurprisingly, the Naughty Dog pro doesn’t share a specific date, but there’s no doubt he could raise the spirits of those who want to play Joel and Ellie’s first adventure on PC. At the moment, we will be attentive to the developer’s social networks in case they announce the release date of The Last of Us: Part 1 on PC.

It should be remembered that the PS5 version is scheduled to be released for the next september 2, so there aren’t many weeks left to see what could be some great work from Naughty Dog. After all, one of the animators of The Last of Us: Part 1 defends the remake by saying that it is the most meticulous project he has ever seen, which would explain why the game takes up more than twice the space of the original installment. .

More about: The Last of Us: Part 1, Naughty Dog, PS5 and PC.