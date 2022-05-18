The Last of Us Remake could arrive this year a Playstation 5specifically during the last months of 2022.

so hinted Jeff Grubbreporter for GamesBeatduring his participation in Kind of Funny Gamescast, where he gave some pretty interesting clues.

What he mentioned was that ‘it will come out this year’ and that ‘will probably be one of the big (Naughty Dog) Christmas games of this year’.

For now There is no official confirmation from Sony about this project, but rumors about this topic have been circulating on social networks for about a year.

This game would come to PlayStation 5given that a remastered version was released for PS4 in 2014 and is still valid, and it would be redundant to have a similar product.

It won’t be the same as the remaster. Image: NaughtyDog.

The Last of Us Remake could arrive this year and there are some official clues

Although naughty dog has not given official information about this work, in recent months some vacancies have been published aimed at creating a third-person action/adventure game.

This throwing strategy The Last of Us Remake near the premiere from the live action series could make sense, since when he arrived The Witcher saw an increase in sales of his saga.

If the statements of Jeff Grubb are true, it is most likely that we will have an announcement in the coming months, and the eve of E3 marks the ideal time to make this type of movement.

It’s all speculation at the moment, so don’t get your hopes up just yet about what Sony and Naughty Dog may or may not be planning.

Do you think that The Last of Us Remake will it come to PlayStation 5 in 2022? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.