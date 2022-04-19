A PlayStation Studios Visual Arts animator left a hint that a first party title could return this year. It could be the remake of The Last of Us, and there is also the possibility of it coming out in 2022.

This was revealed by Robert Morrison, a video game animator who worked with Santa Monica for God of War. The latter revealed that he “has some surprises that he will come out this year”. And he hinted that he was working on a project not yet announced. To point out this novelty was theTwitter account Okami13_.

PlayStation Studios developer says Sony has some bangers coming this year. “I’m not working on God of War Ragnarok but something equally cool.” The Last of Us Remake or something else? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SDy6DXNl9p – Kami. (@ Okami13_) April 17, 2022

The animator has made it known that he is not working on the God of War sequel, Ragnarok. In fact, according to what can be seen from his official LinkedIn profile is working for PlayStation Studios Visual Artsso the animator may be working on the remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. At least according to various reports, but it’s not clear.

In fact, the title wasn’t announced this year, but according to some VGC sources, the remake is almost complete. So the news coming according to Morrison, could be linked to the remake of The Last of Us which seems to be released in 2022.

The release of a remake of The Last of Us is perfect given the release of the TV series which is on HBO. But the project has not yet been announced by Sony, but Bloomberg has already made it known that the next-gen version of one of the most popular titles for PlayStation 3. According to their report, it was supposed to come out under development from the Visual Arts Service Group software house, but now the studio has moved into a support role for the game.

Obviously we don’t know if this is really the case, because none of these announcements are official. The fact is that it would be a great commercial move to see The Last of Us Remake in this 2022.