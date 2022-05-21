As we get closer to the summer events, the rumors also start to grow more and more. And after a few periods of silence, the Twitter account comes back to talk OopsLeakswho shared interesting information about some games.

The Twitter account claims that this year we will be able to know more of a series of titles announced or not yet revealed. The list includes not only the much rumored The Last of Us Remakebut also The Last of Us Onlinewhich is the probable multiplayer that Naughty Dog is working on.

Special mention for “the new game by Hideo Kojima” which could be precisely Death Stranding 2, unveiled just recently by Norman Reedus. In the list, which you can find below, the games are marked with a dot: green means we will have a high probability of seeing new details this year, yellow ‘high odds’ and red ‘unsafe’.

🟡 Awoved

🟢 Bioshock

🔴 Contraband

🟡 Guerrilla’s Multiplayer Game

🟢 Kojima’s New Game

🟢 The Last of Us Online

🟢 The Last of Us Remake

🟡 Metro 4

🟢 Mortal Kombat 12

🔴 PAYDAY 3

🟢 PRAGMATA

🟡 Project 007

🔴 Project Propaganda

🔴 Resident Evil 4 Remake

🟢 Skate 4 – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) May 19, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



🟡 Awoved

🟢 Bioshock

🔴 Contraband

🟡 Guerrilla’s Multiplayer Game

🟢 Kojima’s New Game

🟢 The Last of Us Online

🟢 The Last of Us Remake

🟡 Metro 4

🟢 Mortal Kombat 12

🔴 PAYDAY 3

🟢 PRAGMATA

🟡 Project 007

🔴 Project Propaganda

🔴 Resident Evil 4 Remake

🟢 Skate 4 – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) May 19, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



In a subsequent tweet, as you can see, the account specifies that these, apart from probable The Last of Us Remake, will not be the games coming out this year, but that we will see with new trailers or other.

Obviously, as every time, take this news as a mere rumor. The only way to know if he has some truth is to wait for the various events that will follow in the coming months.