As many of you will surely remember, in the course of 2021 we collided with various rumors and rumors related to both the elusive remake of The Last of Us than to multiplayer mode Factions dedicated to The Last of Us Part 2.

Well, just recently both productions have returned to the spotlight, ready to be talked about, thanks to the well-known journalist and insider. Tom Henderson which on Twitter has rekindled the hopes of fans regarding the two products in question.

According to what is stated by some of its unspecified sources, work on The Last of Us Remake would officially come to an end and at the moment the team behind the project would be taking care of smoothing some corners of the production pending its release, apparently set for the second half of 2022.

In truth, at the moment neither Sony neither Naughty Dog have released any official announcements regarding the development of The Last of Us Remake, although the rumors and rumors about it have been particularly insistent during these long months.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

Asked by a user, Henderson later stated that also The Last of Us: Factions it would be in the final stages of production, although he did not go into details. We’ve been talking about the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us Part 2 and, although nothing specific is known about it yet, some job advertisements published by the same Naughty Dog they seem to indicate that the mode has become a real standalone game free-to-play with microtransactions.

In short, for the moment we still have nothing official, but at the same time we must not forget that Tom Henderson’s tip-offs have repeatedly proved correct. Despite this, we advise you to remain calm and await official communications that may deny or confirm these persistent rumors.