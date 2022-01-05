I work on the remake of The Last of Us for PS5 and the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2 have almost come to an end and both projects could make it to the second half of 2022. At least that’s what insider Tom Henderson says.

Update: With a second post published a few minutes ago, Henderson claims that one is also on the way Director’s Cut of The Last of Us Part 2. Furthermore, he specifies that at the moment he does not know the publication period of both this re-release and the multiplayer Factions, but that in his opinion both could arrive by the end of the year if God of War Ragnarok is postponed to 2023.

The original news follows:

The journalist and well-known insider after the break for the Christmas holidays has returned to the office, stating that according to his sources, the works on the remake of the first chapter of the Naughty Dog series have now come to an end and that therefore could arrive in stores in the second half. of 2022. Asked by one of his followers who asked about the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part 2, Henderson said that this project is also in the final stages of production.

According to a recent job posting from Naughty Dog, The Last of Us 2 multiplayer could be a free-to-play standalone game with microtransactions. So far the studio has maintained the utmost confidentiality on the project, of which we know little or nothing at the moment, except that it will be a “cinematic mutliplayer experience”.

The alleged remake of The Last of Us for PS5, on the other hand, it has not even been officially announced, although there have been numerous rumors about it over the past few months.

Tom Henderson is a fairly reliable deep throat and in the past a good number of his tips have proved correct. That said, as usual, we recommend waiting for official news from Sony and Naughty Dog.

Staying on the subject of rumors, Square Enix has one or more console exclusive games in store for PS5, according to a VGC reporter.