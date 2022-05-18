According to Jeff Grubb, the remake of The Last of Us not yet confirmed from Naughty Dogwould be in the works and could be released for the PlayStation 5 during the Christmas period of 2022.

In the latest episode of KindaFurry Gamescast, Grubb and the others were discussing the likely 2023 video game releases at that point. Grubb himself pointed out that The Last of Us Remake may actually come out shortly before 2023.

From what he mentioned it would seem very confident in the PlayStation 5 version of the post-apocalyptic video game by Naughty Dog. All that’s left to wait is some official confirmation from Sony.

The Last of Us Remake was rumored last year via a Bloomberg reportand would reportedly be in production to keep the Naughty Dog team busy while other major video games would be in pre-production.

Although The Last of Us has already been remastered for PlayStation 4, this will not be a simple update, as it would seem that the remake should take full advantage of the power of PlayStation 5. To get the idea, it would be enough to imagine The Last of Us: Part 2 with steroids.

The Last of Us, for the uninitiated, is an action-adventure video game released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, developed by Naughty Dog, the same developer behind the Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, and Jak and Daxter series.

The title was also one of the most awarded video gameswith 256 awards, and is considered by much of the gaming critics as one of the best video games of all time. In fact, one month after its release, the title sold 3.4 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling PlayStation 3 title of 2013.

Pending further announcements or possible confirmations from Sony, or from Naughty Dog itself, we invite you to read our review of The Last of Us 2.