The Serie “The last of us” showed that good adaptations are possible with just one of its nine chapters. Now that its premiere on HBO Max has been a success, its future is assured and great moments await us that will shock those who do not know the story from the video game.

Of all, one event marked Joel’s life forever and was the first to bring fans to tears: the death of his daughter, Sarah. This happened in the introduction of the video game and was repeated almost without any change in the live action version by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Joel in the video game. Photo: composition LR / HBO

How did Sarah die in “The last of us”?

On any given night, the cordyceps fungus pandemic spreads across the globe to Joel and his daughter’s neighborhood. Both barely escape until they are stopped by a military officer who is controlling the human stampede. Despite warning them that they are not infected, the officer shoots at them and kills the little girl.

Twenty years later we see how the protagonist rescues Ellie from suffering the same fate at the hands of a security guard, after remembering the fateful event. This is how she unleashes all her fury against him and ends up beating him to exhaustion to the astonishment of the minor.

“The last of us” can only be seen through HBO max. Its first season has a total of nine episodes, which will reach the streaming platform weekly.