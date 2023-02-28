At the time of writing this article he has 2 episodes left to The Last of Us in HBO Max. Not before reaching that fateful ending that surely many viewers do not know, we had the adaptations of left behindDLC/expansion of the game Nuaghty Dog which tells us a bit more of Ellie’s story before she met Joel.

Now, before we continue, it is worth noting that there are many spoilers ahead, so if you are not up to date, you have never played the game, then we warn you that we could ruin the experience for you.

left behind It’s episode 7 of The Last of Us on HBO Max and there it is possible to appreciate how Ellie’s first relationship with Riley. The first time they met was in the American Dreams comic published by Dark Horse Comics in the United States and Kamite in Mexico and from there we knew that this relationship was very close.

Source: HBO Max

Now, as we already mentioned, it is a sentimental connection that many players already knew about and that we even knew that in the second game, Ellie has a fully open relationship with her girlfriend. The point is that users on Metacritic did not like this very much.

Users on Metacritic are broken because The Last of Us is progressive

Metacritic hosts comments/reviews from its users and these can sometimes be objective or destructive for no apparent reason. What happened with chapter 7 of The Last of Us is certainly curious because it showed things that perhaps a certain sector of the audience did not find appropriate, calling it progressive.

Source: HBO Max

There are curious comments like the one that “this is not The Last of Us, sadly HBO ruined a great story with stupid woke drama”. Another says says that Left Behind must have been a “five minute” memory.

There was still no shortage of the one who said that it was a filler episode, equal to the third and that it did not affect the main story. One more user wrote that it was another “homoerotic” episode and that those in charge of the program know how to kill a good streak or moment.

Not everything is so bad, there are also positive comments that are a relative majority. It is not that a hundred ratings are gathered, however, it is noticeable that the review bomb is there.

