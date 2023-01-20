A couple of days ago it was revealed that the series of The Last of Us had the second best opening on HBO in the last 10 years, behind only House of the Dragon. This achievement was reached with 4.7 million viewers in the United States. Nevertheless, recently it was confirmed that this number was doubled in just one day.

According to Variety, the series of The Last of Us it reached 10 million viewers in the United States in just two days. This means that another 5.3 million people gave this production a chance a couple of hours after its premiere last Sunday night. Without a doubt, an impressive milestone.

Considering the great popularity of The Last of Us, the number of viewers per episode is very likely to go up every week. In the same way, HBO will surely continue to update the number of viewers, not only in the United States, but worldwide. We just have to wait.

On related topics, this chapter has a reference to the second game. Similarly, the start of The Last of Us it was going to be different.

Editor’s Note:

It’s amazing that with just one episode, the series has achieved such great recognition, even for those who haven’t played Naughty Dog’s work. This has surely given Sony confidence about the rest of its adaptations to series and movies.

Via: Variety