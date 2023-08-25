













The second season of The Last of Us is one of the productions affected by the Hollywood strike. Because there is no noticeable ending, the series producer said that it is almost a given that they will not start filming when planned. Which in turn will delay the second season.

In the past, the producer said that he was continuing to work to start filming as soon as they could. Of course, he still had hope that the date they had planned to film would be respected. However, it seems that this will not be the case and they will inevitably have to start later. How long after? That nobody knows.

Initially it was planned that the second season of The Last of Us It will be released in 2025. With so many delays and problems, its producer had already indicated that its arrival could be delayed until 2026. So it seems that we are a long way from the continuation of this story.

What do we know about the next season of The Last of Us?

The second season of The Last of Us will adapt the events of the second game of the dulogy. However, its producers assured that one season will not be enough to tell its entire story. Which makes sense considering that it is much longer than the original and has two different points of view.

Source: Naughty Dog

Due to this, its creators believe that it could be extended to a fourth season. Although at the moment they did not reveal how they will divide it. What they did ensure is that it will be just as faithful to the source material. Only with the time it’s taking, maybe we’ll see the end of this series until 2030 or later.

