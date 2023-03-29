For some years Sony has decided to enter the field of computers, which is why they have released games like Horizon Zero Dawn, days gone and the two stars of spider-man, the main one and the stand alone one. That led us to The Last of Us Part II did the same in this month of March, and now that the title debuted, it seems that it did not do very well.

One of the biggest drawbacks is that it is poorly optimized, to which is added constant frame drops despite playing on machines with high components, ram, video card, processor and SSD hard drive. There are also some inexplicable crashes or freezes that have made buyers of the game angry.

For these moments, many of the players have rated it negatively on the page of Steammaking it known that not even with his NVIDIA from line 40 have been able to have a good gaming experience. That means, that those who are developing this port must update with a patch so that it continues to be bought by new players.

There is also a graphic inconvenience with users who try it on steam deck, since there are character models that look really bad, they even look worse than those seen on ps3. Sony has not given any statement regarding the game, so it is expected that they will talk about a new patch soon, otherwise it could become the worst port of the brand.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: It is by far one of the most important games on PlayStation and one would think that it would arrive in the most optimal conditions, but it seems that it lacked work on a general level. Hopefully they can fix it, the good thing is that there is the option of refunds.