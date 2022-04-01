According to the latest rumors, the draft of the script for The Last of Us Part III it would be ready. But in addition to this, interesting information on the multiplayer by The Last of Us.

The latest rumors come from the insider Oops Leaks. The user has published several tweets in which he talks about the future of TLOU, starting from the multiplayer.

“It was designed as a Battle Royale but was completely rebooted. Described as a mix of Tarkov and The Division with additional modes inspired by the original Factions. It should be an F2P experience that will arrive first on PS5 and then on PC“.

Also, according to Oops Leaks Naughty Dog is working on a new IP. “The next big single player title. Neil Druckmann would not be involved. The project should have a fantasy setting. It would currently be in full production“.

Finally, The Last of Us Part III: “the draft of the script would be ready, but the studio is busy developing the aforementioned projects. Development may start faster than expected due to studio expansion“.

We are in the smoky world of rumors, so the news must be taken with due caution. In other news, we learned that Naughty Dog would be working on the remake of the first The Last of Us.

