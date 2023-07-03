To date, the information available to us on The Last of Us Part 3 and The Last of Us Factions they arrived with a dropper but a full-bodied leak could have given us those extra details we were looking for.

As reported by Insider Gamingwould have emerged some information really interesting about the new chapters of the Naughty Dog series.

Let’s start from The Last of Us Part 3: Ellie should have, also in this chapter, a central role for the plot and the gameplay. Furthermore, starting from this year, the first shootings should start.

As for Factionsinstead, we have a hint of one of the aspects around which the plot will revolve: “survivors on the outskirts of a post-apocalyptic city, crammed into a Victorian house that serves as their base”.

The survivors in question should be 5 characters called: Lucas, Mason, Val, Ezra and Gracis. The release period of the two games is still a mystery but we have reason to believe that The Last of Us Part 3 will see the light relatively soon.

Our assumption is obviously based on a more than concrete fact: a well-known insider has in fact declared that The Last of Us Part 3 will undoubtedly be Druckmann’s next title to hit the market.