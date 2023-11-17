













The information comes from the Twitter profile, PlayStation Game Size. As the name suggests, this page is dedicated to finding out how much certain games will weigh. In his search through the PS Store he found that data from a version of The Last of Us Part II for PS5 was added. So we can assume that it is real and the only thing missing is confirmation from Naughty Dog.

The school was one of the last exclusives that PS4 had. It eventually received an update that made it look better on PS5, but as such it does not have a native version on the system. It looks like that will change soon.

Of course there is no release date for this new version yet. However, the fact that its data is already in the PS Store database could indicate that its launch will be soon. Would you buy this version of The Last of Us Part II for PS5?

What changes could this version of The Last of Us Part II bring?

Being a new native version of PS5 we could expect some improvements that take advantage of its technology. For example, the haptic responses of the DualSense and of course an improvement in terms of its graphics.

Source: Naughty Dog

One of the changes that we could already know comes thanks to the composer Gustavo Santaolalla. In fact, he was the one who started the rumors of the new version of The Last of Us Part II. Since he said that ‘in the new version’ you could approach his character and ask him to play some songs. What changes would you like to see?

