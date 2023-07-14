













During an interview, the acclaimed composer was asked about his role in The Last of Us Part II. Let’s remember that in this title he not only made new songs, but he appeared as an NPC at the beginning. Here, perhaps out of emotion, he dropped a little hint about the remastered version.

In his answer he said that he had liked seeing himself in the virtual world. But he also added that ‘in the new one you can even talk to him and ask him for songs‘. He immediately seemed to realize his mistake and proceeded to say that he couldn’t talk about it anymore.

It has been rumored for a long time that The Last of Us Part II would have an improved version for PS5. Especially after successes like Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima they got theirs. So now it seems that it will be a matter of waiting for the official reveal. Do you think it deserves a remastering?

What else is on the way for The Last of Us?

The Last of Us It is already one of the best known and most enjoyed sagas on PlayStation and has several projects on the way. One of them is a new multiplayer title within its universe, which was described by Naughty Dog as its most ambitious project yet.

Some rumors also started circulating recently about a possible third installment. According to these, just this year they will begin with motion capture filming. In addition, they shared the possible plot that this time will follow a new group of survivors. Although Ellie will remain an important piece.

Finally, we are waiting for the second season of the series produced by HBO. Unfortunately, it still does not have a release date and it is one of the productions affected by the Hollywood writers and actors strike.. Which of these The Last of Us projects are you most excited about?

