The Last of Us Part II was initially inspired by Bloodborne and the open world, Naughty Dog reveals

A new documentary from Naughty Dog is now available – Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II – which reveals various background details on the development of the video game for PS4 (and now PS5, with the remastered version). In this video, which you can find just below, various interesting details are included, such as the fact that initially The Last of Us Part II it was an open world game inspired by Bloodborne.

Anthony Newman, co-game director, explains: “For the first four or five months, the game was a sort of open world inspired by Bloodborne. And it was purely about melee combat, like it was all hand-to-hand combat.”

“It wasn't just about melee combat, but also the structure of the layout,” added lead game designer Emilia Schatz. “Bloodborne had a sort of open space that got bigger and bigger as you explored. I really like the feeling of mastery of the world that you feel. He starts to almost become a character in the game itself. So this was also something we were evaluating.”