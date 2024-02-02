The Last of Us Part II was initially inspired by Bloodborne and the open world, Naughty Dog reveals

A new documentary from Naughty Dog is now available – Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II – which reveals various background details on the development of the video game for PS4 (and now PS5, with the remastered version). In this video, which you can find just below, various interesting details are included, such as the fact that initially The Last of Us Part II it was an open world game inspired by Bloodborne.
Anthony Newman, co-game director, explains: “For the first four or five months, the game was a sort of open world inspired by Bloodborne. And it was purely about melee combat, like it was all hand-to-hand combat.”
“It wasn't just about melee combat, but also the structure of the layout,” added lead game designer Emilia Schatz. “Bloodborne had a sort of open space that got bigger and bigger as you explored. I really like the feeling of mastery of the world that you feel. He starts to almost become a character in the game itself. So this was also something we were evaluating.”
How did we get to the current The Last of Us Part II?
The Last of Us Part II finally became much more similar to the original game: A linear, narrative-focused action game featuring a variety of melee, ranged, and throwable weapons.
“We started by making it as different as possible from the first game, and then scaled it back,” explains Newman. “The open world wasn't working with the story we were trying to tell.”
To a certain extent, it would have been interesting to see a The Last of Us Part II completely different from the first game, even close to Bloodborne, but probably the golf club build it would have ruined the meta.
#Part #initially #inspired #Bloodborne #open #world #Naughty #Dog #reveals