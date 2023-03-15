The television series of HBO extension inspired by The Last of Us has now concluded and, just like the video game, is more than ready to expand with the second part. In fact, from the second season the series will take care of bringing to the small screen The Last of Us part 2 but this time it seems that the work will be longer than the previous one. In a recent interview with GQ UK the screenwriters Neil Druckmann And Craig Mazin they talked about their plans for the future of the series by answering several questions about it.

The first pebble to take out of the shoe concerns the plot, just as has happened up to now, the two creators of the series are not willing to lock themselves up in the video game enclosure keeping the doors open for any new development.

The second important issue concerns the effective organization of the series, this time it seems that the transposition will require many more scenes and it will therefore be impossible for the two writers to enclose everything in a single season. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have not gone into detail but for now it is enough for us to know that The Last of Us part 2 will not have a single season. Although not shared, the project seems to be more than clear and we can’t help but wait for new details on the matter.